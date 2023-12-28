WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Brookline Bancorp worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

