WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

