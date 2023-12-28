Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,343. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

