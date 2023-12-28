Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys 14,443 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 852,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.