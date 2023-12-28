Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,339 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

