Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,428 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.48. 902,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.