Watershed Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 406,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,636. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

