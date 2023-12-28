Watershed Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,903. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

