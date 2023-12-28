Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $358,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. 80,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

