Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,977,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,484. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

