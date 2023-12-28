Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,853,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,417,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,514.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after acquiring an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 86,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,060. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.