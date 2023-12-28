Watershed Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,861. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.