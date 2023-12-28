Watershed Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

