Watershed Private Wealth LLC Invests $244,000 in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. 279,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

