Watershed Private Wealth LLC Invests $684,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,147,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,822,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.28. 179,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $70.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

