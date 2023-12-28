Watershed Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.33. 268,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,623. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $174.40. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

