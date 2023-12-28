Watershed Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.91. 591,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,762. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.56 and its 200 day moving average is $278.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $305.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

