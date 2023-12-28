Watershed Private Wealth LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000,000 after purchasing an additional 789,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after purchasing an additional 580,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after purchasing an additional 344,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 824,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 260,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 532,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,492. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

