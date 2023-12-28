Watershed Private Wealth LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.35. 1,292,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

