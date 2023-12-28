Watershed Private Wealth LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 128,972 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 164,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,812. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

