Watershed Private Wealth LLC Purchases 722 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.4% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 1,387,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,359. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

