Watershed Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 373,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,364. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

