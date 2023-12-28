Watershed Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,226 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.95. 157,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.