Watershed Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $149.87. 1,575,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

