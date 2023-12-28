Watershed Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

