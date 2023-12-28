Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 1,412,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,804. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

