Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 245,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.