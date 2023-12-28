Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 225 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $412.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,271,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,388,070. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.96.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

