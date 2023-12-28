Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,077. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

