Watershed Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 750,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

