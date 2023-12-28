Watershed Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 487,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,913. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

