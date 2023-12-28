Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a growth of 228.5% from the November 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

Weibo stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 837,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,490. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Weibo has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 853,528 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

