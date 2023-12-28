Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $10.48

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.70. Weibo shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 266,605 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

