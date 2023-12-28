Welch Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

