Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Welltower worth $84,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

