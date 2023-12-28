West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of WJRYY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.