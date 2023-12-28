WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 22,274 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,577,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $102.24. 451,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,716. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.