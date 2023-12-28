WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $33.04 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.44. The stock had a trading volume of 509,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.82.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,048 shares of company stock worth $200,886,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

