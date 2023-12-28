WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $78.65 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $78,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 230,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,679. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3286 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

