WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 14,024 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 554,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,892. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.