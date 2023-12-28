WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.9% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 145,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.48. The company had a trading volume of 188,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $427.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.59 and its 200-day moving average is $399.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

