Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 63.8% in December

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.49.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 748.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.