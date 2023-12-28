Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.