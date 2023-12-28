Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
