Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.57

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 8938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).
Westmount Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.55.
About Westmount Energy
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westmount Energy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Invest in Esports
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.