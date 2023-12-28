WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WH Group Price Performance

WHGLY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 23,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. WH Group has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

