Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Down 65.9% in December

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

WHLRD stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

