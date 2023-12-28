Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.33. 1,312,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 758,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Wheels Up Experience Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
Featured Stories
