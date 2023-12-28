White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 694.4% in December

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
White Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WHGOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. White Gold has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.36.
About White Gold
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.