WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WHF. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.47%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

