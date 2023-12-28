Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 340.0% in December

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.0 %

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.68. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

